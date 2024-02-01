Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells $420,960.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SLB stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

