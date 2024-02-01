Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $19,175.10 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $19,175.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristen Yen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57.

SLNO stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

