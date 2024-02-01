Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $184.74 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

