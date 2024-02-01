Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Insperity worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

