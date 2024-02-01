Inspired (LON:INSE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Inspired Price Performance
Shares of LON INSE opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.86.
Inspired Company Profile
