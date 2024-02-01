Inspired (LON:INSE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Inspired Price Performance

Shares of LON INSE opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.86.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

