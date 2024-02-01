Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $4,230,901.22 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at $19,019,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 49,081 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $4,481,586.11.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.