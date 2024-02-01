InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $7,578.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,578 ($96.34) and last traded at GBX 7,566 ($96.19), with a volume of 16948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,456 ($94.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($82.63) to GBX 6,000 ($76.28) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,027.14 ($76.62).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,979.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,302.53. The company has a market cap of £12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,697.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

