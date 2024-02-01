International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

