Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

