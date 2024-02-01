Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

