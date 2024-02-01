Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 381,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,829,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

