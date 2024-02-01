Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

