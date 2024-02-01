Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

