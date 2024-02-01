Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,239. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

