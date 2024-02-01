iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $32.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

