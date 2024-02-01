iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $228.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $233.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

