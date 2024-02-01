James Franklin Sells 5,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director James Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$11,603.50.
James Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, James Franklin sold 10,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$24,500.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$105,358.90.
Ur-Energy Price Performance
Ur-Energy stock opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.71.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
