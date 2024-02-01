John F. Schultz Buys 8,559 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.5 %

COLB stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

