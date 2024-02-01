Jose David Riojas Acquires 1,126 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
BHRB stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
