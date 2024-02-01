Jose David Riojas Acquires 1,126 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.