KeyCorp Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,131. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 686,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,982 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

