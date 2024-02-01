KeyCorp Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $50.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

