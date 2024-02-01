Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 161,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $590.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

