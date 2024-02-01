Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinetik in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 31.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 25.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 12.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

