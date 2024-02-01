Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PHG opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 362,720 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

