Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

