LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.3 %

LMAT stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.