Lembit Janes Buys 122,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$20,984.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Lembit Janes bought 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes bought 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes purchased 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,187.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lembit Janes purchased 86,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$14,705.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CVE SPA opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.13 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 24.01 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

