LGT Group Foundation Sells 13,659 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $91,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 270,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 78,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,313,000 after purchasing an additional 277,488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.