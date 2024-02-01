Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 207,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 395,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGD shares. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

