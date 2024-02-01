Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2,105.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 555,267 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 50.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 47.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.9 %

LNC stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

