Lincoln National Corp Acquires 389 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.5 %

SAP stock opened at $173.09 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.57 and a 1-year high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.