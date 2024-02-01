Lincoln National Corp Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.61.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

