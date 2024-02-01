Lincoln National Corp Has $311,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $356.44 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.08 and its 200-day moving average is $342.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.