Lincoln National Corp Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after buying an additional 1,641,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

