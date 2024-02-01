Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,108 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $9,105,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.