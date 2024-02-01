Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

