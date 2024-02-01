Lincoln National Corp Sells 389 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

