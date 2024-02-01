Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.48.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

