Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

