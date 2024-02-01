Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Major Shareholder Sells $96,479,595.00 in Stock

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $506.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.08. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.15.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LBPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

View Our Latest Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 113,874 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.