Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,707,000 after acquiring an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after acquiring an additional 286,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

