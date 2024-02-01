Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,771 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

