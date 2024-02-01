Lowell A. Seifter Sells 3,230 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $119,380.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
