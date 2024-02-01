Lowell A. Seifter Sells 4,770 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBT Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.