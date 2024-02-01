Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

MBUU has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

