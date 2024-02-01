Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $225.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $242.56 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.88.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

