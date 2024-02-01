ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

