ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.14.

NYSE MAN opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. CWM LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

