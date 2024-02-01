Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Matthews International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.15. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 198.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 3,299,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,151,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

