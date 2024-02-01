Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. Maxeon Solar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 69,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.